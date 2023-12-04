x
10th annual Santapalooza on Greenwood Lake

Greenwood Lake. This annual event helps raise funds for local charities.

greenwood lake, n.y. /
| 04 Dec 2023 | 12:25
    The 10th annual Santapalooza, organized by Jersey Paddle Boards, was Saturday, Dec. 2 on Greenwood Lake.
    Paddle boarders and kayakers dress for the holiday.
    10th annual Santapalooza on Greenwood Lake
    Santa, at right, exchanges the reindeer for a baby shark.
Calm waters, clear skies, and sunshine greeted the dozens of Christmas-attired paddleboarders as they maneuvered around the north end of Greenwood Lake and up the east arm on Saturday, December 2.

The 10th annual event raises money for local charities and reminds residents that living near Orange County’s largest freshwater lake provides unique opportunities to enioy dressing up as Santa or an elf over a wet suit and paddling around Greenwood Lake a few weeks before Christmas! Sponsored by Jersey Paddle Boards, it is one of the region’s more unique events that residents and visitors look forward to each holiday season.