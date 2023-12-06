x
10th annual Santapalooza

Greenwood Lake. The annual event collected 14 bags of items for the Greenwood Lake food pantry.

greenwood lake, n.y. /
| 06 Dec 2023 | 10:19
    The 10th annual Santapalooza, organized by Jersey Paddle Boards, was Saturday, Dec. 2 on Greenwood Lake.
    Paddle boarders and kayakers dress for the holiday.
    The paddleboarders reach the east arm of Greenwood Lake. (Photo courtesy of Micki Lees)
    10th annual Santapalooza
    Santa, at right, exchanges the reindeer for a baby shark.
Calm waters, clear skies and sunshine greeted 75 paddleboarders dressed as Santa and other Christmas characters as they maneuvered around the north end of Greenwood Lake and up the east arm on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Participants in the 10th annual event donated 14 bags of items for the Greenwood Lake food pantry.

It was organized by Jersey Paddle Boards, which is owned by Micki, Al, Amber and Tyler Lees .

It is one of the region’s more unusual events that residents and visitors look forward to each holiday season.