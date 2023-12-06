10th annual Santapalooza

Calm waters, clear skies and sunshine greeted 75 paddleboarders dressed as Santa and other Christmas characters as they maneuvered around the north end of Greenwood Lake and up the east arm on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Participants in the 10th annual event donated 14 bags of items for the Greenwood Lake food pantry.

It was organized by Jersey Paddle Boards, which is owned by Micki, Al, Amber and Tyler Lees .

It is one of the region’s more unusual events that residents and visitors look forward to each holiday season.