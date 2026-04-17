Local Home Pros

AIR CONDITIONING
R&K Gas Heating and Central A.C.
24 Hr. Service Call Today!
845-343-9181
CLEAN-OUTS / JUNK REMOVAL
Jerry Hauls It All
Total House Clean Outs Big & Small
845-800-9733
jerryhaulsitall.com
DOG BREEDER
Bliss Kennels
973-876-1680
blisskennels.com
DRIVEWAY
Anchor Asphalt Paving Inc.
Serving The Community For Over 50 Years
845-294-7150
DRIVEWAYS
J Young Enterprises
Asphalt Paving & Sealcoating
845-544-2614 or 914-490-9533
ELECTRICIAN
Anytime Electric
Licensed & Insured, No Job Too Small
845-926-8300
anytimeelectric17@gmail.com
Raceway Electric
Residential and Commercial, Agriculture Greenhouses
845-494-3199
racewayelectric.org
FENCING & PAVERS
Navigator Fence & Stonework, LLC
Locally Owned and Family Owned
862-268-1434
navigatorsf.com
GENERAL CONTRACTORS
Woglom Construction
Residential & Commercial Construction
845-987-7577
woglomconstruction.com
GUTTERS
Apple Valley Gutter Service
20 Years Experience
845-545-7089
HANDYMAN
Four Seasons Construction
The Deck Doctor
845-590-6054
M & M Home Repair
Home Repairs And Powerwashing
845-551-7565
HOME IMPROVEMENT
5 Star Construction
Full Phase Construction Company
Bruce Home Improvement
Home Improvement, Maintenance & Repair
845-258-0737
P&P Carpentry
Home Remodeling Carpentry
845-820-7431
HOME IMPROVEMENTS
Ray Davis Home Improvements
Love The Home You Already Own!
845-800-1885
LANDSCAPING
CH Landscaping
Residential and Commercial - Serving Vernon, Wantage, Sparta & Warwick, NY
845-986-7394
chlandscaping.com
Mystic View Landscaping
Professional & Courteous, We Return All Calls, Free Estimates and Fully Insured
845-294-5353
MASONRY
Ace Masonry & Hardscapes LLC
Local Masonry Contractor Serving North Jersey & The Hudson Valley Covering All Aspects of Masonry
845-324-2265
acemasonryhardscapes.com
MOVING SERVICES
360 Degree Moving
Your Expert Movers From Start To Finish!
1-844-360-MOVE(6683)
360degreemoving.com
PAINTING
CertaPro Painters of Orange County
Locally Owned & Proudly Serving Orange County Since 2000
845-987-7561
PAINTING/POWERWASHING
Dun-Rite Powerwashing & Painting
Powerwashing & Painting
845-544-5288
dunritepowerwashing.com
PEST CONTROL
Warwick Valley Pest Control
Say Goodbye To Unwanted Pests!
845-600-0289
POWERWASHING
CJ House & Roof Washing
Serving Orange County
845-662-5560
ROOFING
Bekirov Roofing
Roofing, Siding, Gutters
845-820-2637
Home Star Renovations
Emergency Gutter Cleaning
973-836-1318
SEPTIC SERVICE OR PUMPING
Zuidema Septic
Since 1919
201-852-1967
TREE SERVICE
Acorn Tree Service
Serving Orange, Sussex & Passaic Counties
845-987-4612
acorntreeandcraneservice.com
TREE SERVICEE
Holly Tree Service
We Specialize In Saving Trees
845-477-2104
UPHOLSTERY
KBA Unususal Designs
Commercial Or Residential Upholstery
845-781-6262
kbaunusualdesig@optonline.net