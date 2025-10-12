Fall festivals and Halloween happenings

New York

Ongoing events

Legoland Brick-or-Treat: Family friendly Halloween celebration with daily shows, themed LEGO builds, character meet-and-greets, trick-or-treating starting at 2 p.m., and hotel Monster Party Nights with crafts, scavenger hunts and dance parties. Through Nov. 2. 1 Legoland Blvd., Goshen, 845-410-0290.

Wagon Wheel Farm Fall Festival: Seasonal festival with hayrides, pumpkin picking, inflatable rides, food, animals and tractor rides. Noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 11-13. 363 Sarah Wells Trail, Goshen.

Field of Friends Fall Festival Series: Multi-day fall festival featuring hayrides to the pumpkin patch, three-acre corn maze, food and drink vendors, and family activities. Live music includes Country Comfort Band from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 12 and Chris Raabe from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 18. Hillbilly Parade from 4 to 7 p.m. Admission is free for adults, $15 for children (younger than 2 admitted for free), or $30 per carload (up to six people), including all activities. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 12 and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 18. Echo Fields, 197 Pine Hill Road, Westtown.

LightClub Shoppe of Horrors: LightClub Curiosity Shoppe transforms into an immersive haunted house with interactive scares, sinister shopkeepers and theatrical thrills. 7-10 p.m. Oct. 18 and 25. 40 Main St., Warwick.

Pumpkin Harvest Weekends: Featuring food, drinks, animals, farm fun, and pumpkin picking. Tickets available through their website. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekends of October 12-13 and 18-19. Wright Family Farm, 329 Kings Highway, Warwick.

Sunday, Oct. 12

Sugar Loaf Fall Festival: Annual artisan festival featuring unique crafts, vendors, live music, food trucks, beer garden, wine tastings, witches parade and family activities, including face painting, petting zoo, bounce houses and kids zone. Dog-friendly. Held rain or shine. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 1382 Kings Highway, Sugar Loaf.

Oktoberfest at Drowned Lands Brewery: Two-day celebration with German-style craft brews, stein specials, hearty food including brats and pretzels, music and keg toss competition. Festive attire encouraged. Starting at noon. 251 State School Road, Warwick.

Chianti Cow’s 17th annual Oktoberfest: Music, food, beverages and family activities at the backyard bar and pavilion. 1483 U.S. Highway 6, Port Jervis (Greenville), 845-856-7740.

Second Annual Fall Fest at Mount Peter: Food, drinks, activities, giveaways, bounce house, pumpkin painting, live music and sky rides ($15 for ages 5 and older, $10 for younger than 5, free for season-pass holders). 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 51 Old Mt. Peter Road, Warwick.

Grape Stomp: Family friendly grape-stomping competition returns with music and more. Teams of two compete to stomp the most juice in three minutes, with winners receiving prizes. Entry is free; names are drawn at random for participation. Food and drinks available for purchase from 1839 Restaurant and Bar. Noon to 4 p.m. Brotherhood Winery, 100 Brotherhood Plaza Drive, Washingtonville.

Grateful Oktoberfest at Blue Arrow Farm: Themed food, beer, vendors, farm activities, bounce houses, face painting and train rides. Live music by Grateful Dead tribute band Touch of Grey and Felix and the Cats. 2 to 6 p.m. 86 Glenwood Road, Pine Island.

Monday, Oct. 13

Pumpkinfest: Bouncy houses, pumpkin painting, face painting, food trucks, games, giant seesaw, climbing nets, slides and more. Admission is $10 per child. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pine Island Park, Kay Road, Pine Island, 845-576-1101.

Friday, Oct. 17

‘Winter of the Witch’ screening: Screening of 1969 children’s film, based on “Old Black Witch” by Harry and Wende Devlin. Filmed in Goshen, the movie was distributed nationally in schools and retains a nostalgic following. Free admission, refreshments and costumes encouraged. 6:30 p.m. Pomares Community Meeting Room, Goshen Public Library and Historical Society, 203 Main St., Goshen, 845-294-6606.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Greenwood Lake Halloween Festival: Community celebration with trick-or-treating, costume contest and parade, food and games, and the Terror Trail haunted walk with both “not scary” and “very scary” options for $10 a person. 3 to 10 p.m. Winstanley Park, Windermere Avenue.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Village of Montgomery Fall Fest: Family festival with music, food trucks, hayrides, vendors, games and a Touch-a-Truck hosted by the Police Benevolent Association. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 36 Bridge St., Montgomery.

Port Jervis Halloween Parade: The City of Port Jervis hosts its 76th annual Halloween parade with costumes, candy and more. Lineup begins on Hammond Street in front of City Hall. Parade steps off at 4 p.m. and ends at Farnum Park. Rain date is Oct. 26.

Saturday, Nov. 22

Craft Fair: More than 25 vendors showcasing handmade items, a bake table, refreshments and themed basket raffles to benefit local student scholarships. 9 a.m. Highland Mills Senior Center/Library complex, 16 County Route 105, 845-928-9007.

New Jersey

Ongoing events

Great Pumpkin Festival: More than 35 activities including hayrides to the pumpkin patch, corn maze, pig races, dog shows, farm animals, pedal cars, carnival rides, gem mining, wine tasting, food vendors and cider donuts. Trick-or-Treat Trail held Oct. 26 and 28 for children to collect candy along 10 stops. Costume contest for ages 12 and younger Oct. 26, with registration at noon and prizes for first, second and third place and best overall. Heaven Hill Farm, 451 Route 94, Vernon, 973-764-5144.

Historical Haunt Candlelight Tour: Presented by West Milford Players in association with Long Pond Iron Works. Oct. 17-18 at 1334 Greenwood Lake Turnpike, Hewitt. More family-friendly experience at 7 p.m., tickets $15. More jumps, screams and scares in tours between 8:30 and 11 p.m.; tickets $20. Must be purchased in advance at westmilfordplayers.org

8th annual Sterling Hell Haunted Mine: Oct. 24-25 at Sterling Hill Mining Museum, 30 Plant St., Ogdensburg. Tours are 30-40 minutes. Less scary tours from 5 to 5:50 p.m. More scary tours from 6 to 10:10 p.m. Tickets are $22 for adults and $15 for children age 12 and younger. Buy them online at ticketleap.events/tickets/sterlinghell/sterling-hell-haunted-mine-2025 Proceeds go to Ogdensburg School eighth-grade class trip to Boston and Wallkill Valley Regional High School theatre arts program.

Skylands Jack-O’-Lantern Experience: Skylands Stadium transforms with more than 6,000 jack-o’-lanterns for 45-minute walk-through display and fall festival with food, entertainment and seasonal activities. Children under 36 inches are free. Tickets must be purchased in advance. 94 Championship Place, Augusta. Details online at skylandsstadium.com/jackolantern

Mountain Creek Fall Fest Weekends: Third annual festival with bounce houses, hay maze, pumpkin patch, lawn games and daily guided hikes with the purchase of a Sky Ride ticket. Also live music, food and drinks. Weekends through Nov. 2. 200 Route 94, Vernon.

Sunday, Oct. 12

15th annual Sussex County Heritage Weekend: Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council hosts event with historic sites, museums, cultural organizations and landmarks open to the public. Tours, exhibits and special programs celebrating the region’s history. Various towns. Details and maps of featured locations online at scahc.com/HeritageWeekend

Pop-Up Art Show: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at municipal building, 39 Trinity St., Newton. Works by local artists.

Annual Harvest Festival and BBQ: Brisket, pulled pork, burgers, hot dogs, hayrides, corn maze, pumpkin patch, apples, baked goods, ice cream, vendors and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Rain date Oct. 18-19. Green Valley Farms, 997 Route 23, Wantage, 973-875-5213.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Harvest, Honey & Garlic Festival: Annual celebration of agritourism featuring farmers market, honey products, garlic specialties, local artisans, crafters, educational displays and children’s activities, including hayrides and pumpkin painting. Free admission. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

Green Apple Day Fall Family Festival: 10 a.m. to noon at Ogdensburg School, 100 Main St. Apple crafts, experiments, games, stories and activities. Sponsored by the Ogdensburg Green Team and Public Education Partnership.

Trunk or Treat: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Upper Greenwood Lake Property Owners Association, 435 Lakeshore Drive, Hewitt. Free admission; open to the public.

Family Fall Festival: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Plant Church, 1693 Union Valley Road, Hewitt. Fall crafts, snacks, bounce house, face painting and information about resources.

Sussex Charter Trunk or Treat: Sussex Charter hosts its first Trunk or Treat, featuring decorated trunks, candy and family activities. 12:30 p.m. at Sussex County Technical School, McNeice Auditorium parking lot, 155 N. Church Road, Sparta. Trunk registration is $15; email pto@sussexcharter.org

Fourth annual Harvest Festival: Passaic County Sheriff’s Office hosts festival with food trucks, petting zoo, corn maze, pumpkin painting, hayrides and apple cider. Noon. Bubbling Springs Park, 1468 Macopin Road, West Milford.

Byram PTA Trunk or Treat: Byram PTA hosts event with candy, food, games, face painting, bouncy house, scarecrow decorating and more. Open to Byram residents only. Costumes encouraged. 4 to 7 p.m. Byram School parking lot.

Family Halloween Party: 6 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Community Center, Halsted Street, Newton. Costume contest, Thriller dance contest, games, snacks and surprises. Admission is free-will donation. Organized by Don Bosco Columbiettes.

Sunday, Oct. 19

Haunted Harvest Festival: Food trucks, vendors, beer garden, live music and family activities. Children’s costume parades at 1 and 3 p.m. and trick-or-treating with free bags for the first 200 children. Sponsored by Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council. Children under 36 inches free. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

Witches of Swartswood Lake: 11 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 24

Trick or Trail: Vernon PAL hosts free event with trick-or-treating, vendors and family activities. 3 to 8 p.m. Maple Grange Park. For vendor information, email sdulmer@vernonpal.com

Saturday, Oct. 25

Newton Pride Monster Dash 5K and Fun Run: Certified 5K course through Newton, starting and ending at Newton High School. Costumes encouraged, with prizes for best costumes and top male and female finishers overall, plus awards in multiple age groups. 8:30 a.m. 44 Ryerson Ave. To register, go online to runsignup.com/Race/Info/NJ/Newton/NewtonPrideHalloween5KFunRun

Hardyston Township Haunted Halloween: Hardyston Recreation hosts activities, games and seasonal festivities. 1 to 3 p.m. Wheatsworth Field, 169 Wheatsworth Road, Hamburg.

Franklin Borough Halloween Parade and Party: Halloween Parade begins at noon at the corner of Rutherford Avenue and Main Street. Proceeds to the Franklin Borough Firehouse for cider and donuts. Borough Recreation Committee hosts annual Halloween celebration with pizza, games, and costume contest for children and adults at 5 p.m. at Fireman’s Pavilion, 49 High St.

Trunk or Treat: 5-7 p.m. at Krapf School Bus Co., 195 Route 519, Wantage.

Sunday, Oct. 26

Ogdensburg Halloween Parade and Trunk or Treat: Ogdensburg PTO’s annual event begins with parade at 1 p.m. from Ogdensburg School to the firehouse, followed by the Trunk or Treat. Trunk volunteers should set up at noon. Ogdensburg Firehouse, 30 Main St.

Trunk or Treat: 3 to 5 p.m. at Frankford Plains Church, 99 Plains Road, Augusta. Also crafts and pumpkin painting.

Thursday, Oct. 30

Trunk or Treat: 4 to 6 p.m. at Homestead Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, 129 Morris Turnpike, Frankford. RSVP to Adriane at 973-948-5400 ext. 3019.

Trunk or Treat: Decorated trunks, candy and prize baskets. Entry is $5 per family plus one bag of candy per child, donated to the New Hope Food Pantry. No scary costumes or decorations. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Betsy Ross Diner (back lot), 63 Limecrest Road, Andover.

Friday, Oct. 31

Branchville Halloween Parade and Trick-or-Treating: Annual community event begins with trick-or-treating from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., followed by parade at 6 p.m. Branchville Firehouse, 1990 Railroad Ave.

Newton Halloween Parade: Annual community parade sponsored by Newton Fire Department. 3:45 p.m. 169 Spring St.

Saturday, Nov. 1

Lunar Faire: Seasonal night market with artisans, vendors and Halloween-themed entertainment. Highlights include spellwork ceremonies, aerialists, fire performances, Haunted Barn, wrestling and costume contest. 3 to 10 p.m. Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Boots, Bourbon and Barbecue: Fundraiser benefiting Sussex County Farm and Horse Show Association with barbecue by Green Valley Farms, live country music, line dancing, live auction and 50/50 raffle. Ages 21 and older. Tickets are $75. 5 p.m. Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Road, Augusta.

Pennsylvania

Ongoing events

Halloween Candy Drive: Milford Borough is collecting candy and small trinkets to support nearly 2,000 trick-or-treaters. Donations may be dropped off 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 28. Milford Community House, 201 Broad St.

Great Pocono Pumpkin Festival: Live entertainment, classic fair food, carnival rides, themed hayrides and 3-D fun house. Daily through Oct. 26. General admission is $15; $7 for seniors age 65 and older; children younger than 2 admitted for free. Country Junction-World’s Largest General Store, Route 209, Forest Inn, Lehighton.

Jim Thorpe Fall Foliage Festival: Scenic train rides, handmade crafts, food, live music, children’s activities, and seasonal specials from local shops and restaurants. Free admission; fees apply for some activities. Saturdays and Sundays, Oct. 12-19. 1 Susquehanna Square.

Family Camp Weekend: Pocono Environmental Education Center hosts a holiday weekend with nature hikes, crafts, live animal presentations, boating and campfire s’mores. Lodging packages include three nights and meals from Friday dinner through Monday lunch. Adult all-inclusive rate is $260; child, commuter and day rates available. Oct. 12-13. 538 Emery Road, Dingmans Ferry, 570-828-2319.

Saturday, Oct. 18

Wayne County Art Alliance Halloween Bash: Dance party with costume contest, raffles, tarot readings, free popcorn and food for purchase. Costumes required. Ages 21 and older. BYOB. Tickets are $20 online or $25 at the door at waynecountyartsalliance.org 7-11 p.m. Cooperage Project, 1030 Main St., Honesdale.

Sunday, Oct. 19

Lake to Lake Trail Run, Woods Walk and Dog Wag: Twelfth annual fundraiser features 8K trail run, 5K woods walk and dog-friendly walk. Proceeds support environmental education and conservation. 9 a.m. Lacawac Sanctuary, Lake Ariel.

Spooky Social Soirée: Costumes, games, adult trick-or-treating, tarot readings and vendors. Noon-3 p.m. Best Western Hunt’s Landing, 120 Route 6, Matamoras.

Saturday, Oct. 25

Halloween Pooch Parade: Dog owners invited to dress up their pups for parade and costume contest with multiple prizes. Milford. Details online at milfordpa.us

Thursday, Oct. 30

Milford Masquerade: Costumes, cocktails and community at spirited fundraiser benefiting Ann Street Park. Presented by Milford Enhancement Committee. Ticket prices vary; go online to milfordenhancement.com for information. 7:30-10 p.m. Tom Quick Inn, 411 Broad St., Milford.