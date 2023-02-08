The Jewish Federation of Greater Orange County is hosting a meet the author this Sunday, Feb. 12, with Israel B. Bitton, the author of “A Brief and Visual History of Antisemitism.”
The program takes place at 4 p.m. via Zoom.
Bitton is executive director of Americans Against Antisemitism, a nonprofit that counters social hatred through data, media and education.
He holds an undergraduate degree from SUNY in the history of philosophy and is completing his Masters of Liberal Arts at Johns Hopkins University.
Bitton’s inaugural book was a work of nonfiction: “Who Will Remember You? A Philosophical Study and Theory of Memory and Will.” It was followed by “A Brief and Visual History of Antisemitism,” a multi-media educational textbook.
This uniquely designed book covers the phenomena of anti-Jewish hatred from ancient times to the present day. Featuring Augmented Reality technology that allows readers to use a free app to pull up the trove of related archival materials from vintage radio and television broadcasts to 3D objects of key landmarks that can be examined up close, enabling this work to be a truly immersive educational experience.
Bitton is also the author of a forthcoming study on anti-Jewish hate crimes, “Chosen for Hate (and Love): A Qualitative, Explanatory Analysis of NYPD Hate Crime Data.”
To register for this Zoom event, visit www.jewishorangeny.org.