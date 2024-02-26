x
WVHS Drama Club to perform ‘Cinderella’ this March

Warwick. Enjoy classic Rodgers and Hammerstein songs.

| 26 Feb 2024 | 10:40
This March, the Warwick Valley High School Drama Club will perform the classic musical classic, Rodger and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.”

“A poor, mistreated servant girl is transformed into a beautiful princess with the help of her fairy godmother, a pumpkin, a glass slipper, and belief in ‘impossible things’ in order to attend a lavish ball and find her prince!” the school district described in its announcement. Songs such as “In My Own Little Corner” and “Waltz for a Ball,” among many other Rodgers and Hammerstein songs, will be performed by the Drama Club’s talented cast.

Performance dates are Friday, March 15, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, March 16. at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale on Monday, February 26, at 8 a.m. via the Club’s online ticketing service, “Hometown.” To purchase advance tickets using a credit card, go to the Drama Club’s web page found on the school district’s website. Tickets are $13 for general admission and $11 for senior citizens and children 10 and younger.

For additional information, contact the Drama Club at wvhsdramaclub@wvcssd.org or at 845-987-3050, voicemail box #22500.