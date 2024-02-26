WVHS Drama Club to perform ‘Cinderella’ this March

This March, the Warwick Valley High School Drama Club will perform the classic musical classic, Rodger and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.”

“A poor, mistreated servant girl is transformed into a beautiful princess with the help of her fairy godmother, a pumpkin, a glass slipper, and belief in ‘impossible things’ in order to attend a lavish ball and find her prince!” the school district described in its announcement. Songs such as “In My Own Little Corner” and “Waltz for a Ball,” among many other Rodgers and Hammerstein songs, will be performed by the Drama Club’s talented cast.

Performance dates are Friday, March 15, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, March 16. at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale on Monday, February 26, at 8 a.m. via the Club’s online ticketing service, “Hometown.” To purchase advance tickets using a credit card, go to the Drama Club’s web page found on the school district’s website. Tickets are $13 for general admission and $11 for senior citizens and children 10 and younger.

For additional information, contact the Drama Club at wvhsdramaclub@wvcssd.org or at 845-987-3050, voicemail box #22500.