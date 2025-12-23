All are invited to come and celebrate the longest night of the year at the Hudson Highlands Nature Center (HHNC) at the “Winter Solstice Celebration” on Saturday, Dec. 20 from 3-5 p.m. at the Outdoor Discovery Campus - located at 120 Muser Drive in Cornwall.

The Winter Solstice has long been observed in many cultures around the world. The longest night of the year not only marks the arrival of Winter, but also the returning of the light as the days begin to lengthen. Go on a scavenger hunt for the hidden Yule Log, and then cheer on the lengthening days with a warm fire and hot beverage. Come celebrate the season in a down-to-earth fashion before the whirlwind of the holidays embraces you.

Pre-registration is required. For HHNC Members the costs are $15 for adults, $13 for children age 3-12. “Not-yet Members” are $18 for adults, $15 for children. Register at https://shorturl.at/2ohR4 or call 845-534-5506.