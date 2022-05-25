Wine, cheese and jazz in Lewis Park on June 5

Enjoy an afternoon of sipping and sampling at the annual Wine, Cheese and Jazz event in lovely Lewis Park, Main Street, Warwick, on Sunday, June 5 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Savor a variety of fine wine, courtesy of Peck’s Wine & Spirits--sweet, savory or sparkling--accompanied by a selection of artisan cheese meant to enhance flavors of the wine. Local musician Michael Jackson will provide jazz in the background, and the Herb Wheel Garden will be open for strolling for this annual event.

Tickets are on sale at the Warwick Historical Society for $40 for WHS members, $50 for non-members. Reservations are required. Call 845-986-3236 to make a reservation and support the WHS.