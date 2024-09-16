WHS to present ‘Legends of Warwick: Stories & Songs of the Haunted Hills’

Get ready for an enchanting and spine-tingling evening as the Warwick Historical Society presents Legends of Warwick: Stories & Songs of the Haunted Hills, starring Broadway performer Megan Loomis on Saturday, October 5 at 7 p.m. at The Meeting House (25 High Street, Warwick). Just in time for the spooky season, this special performance will delve into ghostly legends and folklore from Warwick’s rich past.

Join singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Megan Loomis as she takes to The Meeting House for a candle lit journey through Warwick’s history — one filled with spirits, eerie tales, and the songs that give life to these age-old stories. Drawing from oral traditions and local lore, Loomis will weave together haunting melodies and spoken word in an hour-long performance.

Megan Loomis recently made her Broadway debut in “Wicked,” standing by for Donna McKechnie in the role of Madame Morrible. Her career spans across national tours of “Wicked,” “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” “War Horse,” “Cabaret,” and “Sweeney Todd.” Along with some of New York City’s most prestigious theaters and regional houses across the United States, she has appeared internationally at the Edinburgh Fringe, Vienna’s English Theatre, and across Poland.

She is also an accomplished multi-instrumentalist, and performed her one-woman show, “The Girl In The Band,” at multiple festivals, including the Rochester Fringe. Loomis holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music from the Eastman School of Music and a Master of Fine Arts degree in Creative Writing from Goddard College.

The show will run from 7 to 8 p.m., followed by a reception with refreshments at the AW Buckbee Events Center.

Tickets are $20 per person, and space is limited. Reserve your spot at warwickhistory.org or by calling 845-986-3236.