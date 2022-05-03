WHS offers an evening to savor and make poems

Milkweed Poetry Workshop pair Wendy Insinger and Brooke Hamling invite the poetry prone to play with words and find their voices at the next Hands-on-History workshop, Poetry Vibes, at the Warwick Historical Society (WHS) on Wed., May 11 at 7 p.m. at the A.W. Buckbee Center, 2 Colonial Ave., Warwick.

This is a free generative workshop presented by Insinger and Hamling, who describe it as an evening to “Hear Poems * Make Poems * Share Poems (if you’re feeling it), and all are welcome, even those who do not consider themselves ‘poets.’”

Founded in spring of 2016, MPW has hosted two-hundred-and-sixty-two workshops, published two literary journals, and created immersive poetry experiences and installations at various local art festivals and exhibitions.

The Poetry Vibes Workshop is part of the Hands-on-History family-friendly workshop series, touching on a variety of topics, free for all to attend and presented in partnership with the Village of Warwick. Reservations are recommended, walk-ins permitted as space allows, call 845-986-3236 to reserve a seat.