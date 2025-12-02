The West Point Band will present the “West Point Holiday Show” on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. at Eisenhower Hall Theatre.

Celebrate the season with the West Point Band as they deliver a program of holiday favorites, including classics like “Jingle Bell Rock” and nostalgic hits like “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.” Experience an all-new arrangement of “The Nutcracker” featuring The Hellcats, as well as their crowd-favorite “Field Music Christmas.”

As always, the show will conclude with a visit from Santa Claus himself, with a chance to bring the little ones to meet him afterward in the lobby. Celebrate the enchanting spirit of the holiday season with this cherished tradition that has delighted audiences for decades.

These performances are free and open to the public. Seating is open and no tickets are required.

Established in 1817, the West Point Band is the Army’s oldest musical organization and continues to build, educate, train and inspire the United States Corps of Cadets through world-class music and serve as ambassadors of the United States Military Academy at West Point to local, national and international communities.

For more information, visit westpointband.com.