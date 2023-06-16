West Point Band’s Summer Concert schedule

The West Point Band’s annual Summer Concert Series will continue presenting evenings of world-class music performances across the military academy and the Hudson Valley while their traditional venue at Trophy Point is under construction. The events are free and open to the public.

· Independence Day Celebration on Saturday, July 1 at 7:00 p.m. at Trophy Point Amphitheater, 111-119 Washington Road, West Point. Grab a blanket, bring a picnic and enjoy a wide variety of music ranging from traditional field music to today’s popular hits and everything in between. Performed by world-class soldier-musicians, the performance concludes with a firework display over the Hudson River. The inclement weather date is Sunday, July 2.

· Simple Gifts on Saturday on July 15 at 7:00 p.m. at the Cadet Fine Arts Forum House, 51 Cullum Road, West Point and Wednesday, July 19 at 7:00 p.m. at Vanderbilt Mansion National Historic Site, 119 Vanderbilt Park Road, Hyde Park. Rejoice in the simple gift of music with a concert that explores America’s rich history in the arts. The West Point Band presents an exciting journey into our nation’s culture with classic tunes originating from New England to Louisiana.

· Noche Caliente: Latin Hits Saturday on July 29 at 7:00 p.m. at Buffalo Soldier Field, 626 Swift Road, West Point. Join the West Point Band’s BHB as they heat up the stage with classic and current Latin hits.

· Dancing Under the Stars Saturday on August 12 at 7:00 p.m. at H Lot MWR Fields 1202 Stony Lonesome Road, West Point - Put on your dancing shoes, grab a partner, and join the West Point Band’s BHB as they boogie woogie along to your favorite dance hits. Bring the whole family – or just that special someone – and spend a night dancing under the stars.

· Encore! on Saturday, August 19 at 7:00 p.m. at the Frederic V. Malek West Point Visitors Center, New South Post Road, West Point - A concert of family-friendly favorites from the past and present. The West Point Visitors Center has extended its hours for this special event and will remain open to audience members until the show starts at 7:00 p.m.

· Labor Day Celebration on Sunday, September 3 at 7:30 p.m. at The Plain, West Point - Celebrate the end of summer with world-class music, historic views, and the best fireworks show in the Hudson Valley! This event will be live streamed on YouTube for those unable to attend in person. The inclement weather date is Monday, September 4.

Established in 1817, the West Point Band is the Army’s oldest musical organization and continues to educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets world-class music and to serve as ambassadors of the United States Military Academy and the Army to local, national, and international communities.

The exact locations are subject to change due to weather and other factors. Log onto westpointband.com for the latest information.