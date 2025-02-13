West Point Band presents ‘Dance With Me’

The West Point Band will present three performances of “Dance With Me,” a program celebrating the connection between music and dance, as part of its 2025 Winter Concert Series. These concerts are free and open to the public; for more information visit westpointband.com.

”Dance With Me” offers an eclectic mix of musical styles inspired by dance rhythms. The program features classics such as James Reese Europe’s lively “Castle House Rag” and Rachmaninoff’s “Symphonic Dance No. 1,” alongside “Hip Knot,” an original composition by the band’s deputy commander, Capt. Philip Tappan. The performances will also showcase the talents of featured soloists: Staff Sgt. Francisco Aisporna will bring his vocal artistry to Michael Bublé’s “Haven’t Met You Yet” and “Sinatra in Love,” while Staff Sgt. Patrick Sikes will shine in Oscar Navarro’s “Concerto for Clarinet.”

Performance schedule:

• Friday, February 14, 7:30 p.m. — New Paltz: West Point Concert Band, Old Main at SUNY New Paltz, Old Main, Tricor Ave., New Paltz.

• Saturday, February 15, 2 p.m. — West Point: West Point Concert Band, Eisenhower Hall Theatre, 655 Ruger Rd., West Point.

• Sunday, February 16, 2 p.m. — New Brunswick, NJ: West Point Concert Band, Nicholas Music Center at Rutgers University, 85 George St., New Brunswick.

For West Point Band concert information, cancellations and updates, visit westpointband.com.