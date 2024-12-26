West Point Band presents 2025 Winter Concert Series

The West Point Band has announced the schedule for its 2025 Winter Concert Series. All performances are free and open to the public.

January 25 at 2 p.m.: Academy Wind Quintet at Nanuet Public Library (149 Church St, Nanuet)

February 8, 2 p.m.: Regimental Brass Quintet at Howland Public Library (313 Main St, Beacon)

February 14, 7:30 p.m.: “Dance With Me,” by West Point Concert Band at Old Main at SUNY New Paltz (Old Main, Tricor Ave, New Paltz)

February 15, 2 p.m.: “Dance With Me,” by West Point Concert Band at Eisenhower Hall Theatre (655 Ruger Rd, West Point)

February 16, 2 p.m.: “Dance With Me,” by West Point Concert Band at Nicholas Music Center at Rutgers University in NJ (85 George St, New Brunswick, NJ)

March 1, 7 p.m.: “West Point on the March,” by West Point Concert Band and West Point Brass Quintet at Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple in Pennsylvania (420 N Washington Ave, Scranton)

March 8, 2 p.m.: “West Point on the March,” by West Point Concert Band and West Point Brass Quintet at Eisenhower Hall Theatre (655 Ruger Rd, West Point)

March 11, 7 p.m.: “West Point on the March,” by West Point Concert Band and West Point Brass Quintet at Experimental Media and Performing Arts Center at Rensselaer (50 8th St, Troy)

March 29, 7 p.m.: “American Tapestry,” by West Point Concert Band at Fisher Center at Bard College (60 Manor Ave, Annandale-on-Hudson)

April 1, 6 p.m.: “American Tapestry,” by West Point Concert Band at Mayo Performing Arts Center in NJ (100 South St, Morristown, NJ)

April 3, 7 p.m.: “American Tapestry,” by West Point Concert Band at Darien High School in Connecticut (80 High School Ln, Darien, Conn.)

For West Point Band concert information, cancellations and updates, visit westpointband.com.