Warwick Wassail Party slated for Dec. 10

Come and celebrate the holiday season at the Warwick Historical Society’s (WHS) annual Wassail Party on Sunday, December 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the A.W. Buckbee Center, 2 Colonial Avenue, Warwick.

Wassail is a spiced wine beverage that originated in Britain, and is served around the holidays to ensure good fortune and a good harvest in the New Year. A traditional Wassail will be served, alongside other holiday food and beverages during the celebration, set against the backdrop of the great room of the society’s headquarters.

Tickets are $25 for WHS members, and $35 for non-members and at the door. Reservations may be made by calling 845-986-3236, or email info@whsny.org.