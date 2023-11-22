x
Warwick Wassail Party slated for Dec. 10

Warwick. Enjoy a traditional spiced wine and other treats.

| 22 Nov 2023 | 12:38
    Enjoy a traditional Wassail and a cup of cheer at the annual Wassail party at the WHS on Sunday, Dec. 10.
Come and celebrate the holiday season at the Warwick Historical Society’s (WHS) annual Wassail Party on Sunday, December 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the A.W. Buckbee Center, 2 Colonial Avenue, Warwick.

Wassail is a spiced wine beverage that originated in Britain, and is served around the holidays to ensure good fortune and a good harvest in the New Year. A traditional Wassail will be served, alongside other holiday food and beverages during the celebration, set against the backdrop of the great room of the society’s headquarters.

Tickets are $25 for WHS members, and $35 for non-members and at the door. Reservations may be made by calling 845-986-3236, or email info@whsny.org.