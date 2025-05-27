Warwick Valley students to play Carnegie Hall

Warwick Valley High School Chamber & Symphony Orchestra conducted by E’lissa Jones Maynard, Director, will perform music by Shostakovich, Joseph Bologne, Edouard Lalo, and others during Experience the Divine Harmony: Sanctus x3 Concert featuring Martin Palmeri’s Misatango and Gabriel Fauré’s Requiem on Sunday, June 8, at 2 p.m. at Carnegie Hall.

The concert is produced by Distinguished Concerts International New York.

The concert will also feature The Community Concert Choir of Baltimore, Inc., MD, conducted by Marco K. Merrick, Director, and performing Traditional Spirituals and other music.

Canadian-American conductor, Jean-Sébastien Vallée will conduct Requiem, Gabriel Fauré’s serene and intimate choral-orchestral work. Rooted in French Romanticism, the work blends Gregorian chant influences with Fauré’s refined harmonic language, characterized by delicate modulations and a pastel-like tonal palette. Its understated elegance and spiritual warmth have made it a beloved masterpiece.

For information and tickets, which start at $20, visit DCINY.