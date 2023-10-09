Warwick Valley High School Drama Club reveals 2023-24 season

The Warwick Valley High School Drama Club announced the performances planned for its 2023-2024 theatrical season.

First up, enjoy the thrill of a good murder-mystery when the Drama Club presents “The Butler Did It!” The play is set in Covington Manor. The club described the story thusly: the very proper butler Jenkins and the fiery maid Sarah Jane are preparing the household for a visit from the world’s greatest mystery author, Edwina Corry. Other guests arrive, and soon things are soon thrown into confusion when Trevor is found stabbed to death in the kitchen. The only problem? Jenkins didn’t do it, and now he’s got just half an hour to figure out who the real murderer is while still tied to the chair!

“The Butler Did It!” is being billed as a great “whodunnit” night for the whole family to enjoy. Three performances are scheduled for November 3 and 4, 2023.

In March, the club will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical, “Cinderella.” This classic fairy tale has all of the characters people have come to know and love, including Cinderella herself, the evil stepmother and stepsisters, the glorious Fairy Godmother and, of course, the Prince. The score includes memorable songs such as “In My Own Little Corner,” “Ten Minutes Ago,” and “Impossible; It’s Possible,” among many others.

“Cinderella” will have three performances on March 15 and 16, 2024.

Returning to the club for his 25th season is its advisor, Nick DiLeo, who will act as producer for both productions. Joining him are Ruth Trovato who will direct both productions, Noreen Hanson as vocal director, Megan Shafer as musical director, and Rocco Manno and the WVHS set design class as set creators.

Ticket purchase information will be released to the public as each production nears. To contact the Drama Club with questions, email wvhsdramaclub@wvcsd.org.