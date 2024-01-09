Warwick Valley Chorale spring season rehearsals begin Jan. 16

Warwick Valley Chorale is about to start rehearsals for its 2024 spring season. Rehearsals, conducted by director Ron DeFesi and accompanied by pianist Gail Johnson, will begin on Tuesday, January 16, at the Warwick Reformed Church at 16 Maple Avenue, Warwick. This season’s repertoire will provide a program of selections that includes Joseph Haydn’s “Mass in Time of War (Paukenmesse).”

Registration starts at 6:30 p.m. on January 16, January 23, and January 30. Rehearsals will follow from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The Chorale invites new members to join. Auditions are not required. Visit the Warwick Valley Chorale website at warwickvalleychorale.org or their Facebook page at “Warwick Valley Chorale” for further details.