Warwick rocks! Enjoy these upcoming live performances

Warwick is gearing up for a weekend filled with live music that promises to strike a chord with music enthusiasts of all tastes.

Saturday, September 23

The musical journey begins on Saturday, September 23rd, and there’s no shortage of options for music lovers.

Kicking off at 1 p.m. and playing until 5 p.m., Country Fresh is set to deliver a delightful mix of contemporary country tunes at Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery, 114 Little York Rd, with a $10 per car entrance fee.

If Southern rock is more your style, head over to Applewood Winery, 82 4 Corners Rd, at 1 p.m. Black Cat Bone will take the stage, serving up their soulful Southern rock melodies.

For those seeking some afternoon jazz vibes, the Alex Kerseen Trio will be performing at Last Whisky Bar, 45 Woodlands Way, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Dubco, 65 4 Corners Rd., is the place to be at 3 p.m. as Hillbilly Parade serenades the crowd with their renditions of country covers.

Starting at 6 p.m. and playing until 9 p.m., the Orange County group Sons of Hudson will be taking center stage at Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Hwy Bypass.

Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd, promises an evening filled with blues, swing, and rock and roll with The Fabulous Rhythm Aces playing from 7 to 10 p.m.

Closing the night at 7 p.m. at Last Whisky Bar, Grapefruit Moon will deliver a memorable performance.

Sunday, September 24:

From 1 to 5 p.m., the E’lissa Jones Band will grace the stage at Warwick Valley Winery. Their mix of folk rock and pop rock promises to be a perfect Sunday soundtrack, with a $10 car entrance fee.

Also at 1 p.m., Applewood Winery welcomes Bruce Perone for an acoustic performance.

At 2 p.m., head over to Blue Arrow Farm, where the Ladies of the ‘80s will bring their favorite female-fronted tunes to life. Sing along to iconic hits from the era.

From 2 to 5 p.m. at Dubco, Shane Scarazzini will take the stage with a solo acoustic set, providing the perfect Sunday afternoon ambiance.

Also at 2 p.m., Tin Barn Brewing will feature The Blackstone Band, serving up classic southern rock to get the crowd grooving.

Wrap up your weekend with the soulful sounds of Steven Wing & Brian Gans at Last Whisky Bar from 7 to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, September 27:

The music doesn’t stop over the weekdays. On Wednesday, September 27th, the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, 1351 Kings Hwy, presents the Free Fall Concert Series, featuring The Discoteks. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Discoteks will have you grooving to the hits of the ‘70s, disco, and Motown. It’s a crowd favorite you won’t want to miss.

Thursday, September 28:

On Thursday, September 28, enjoy the sounds of Lost Dogs from 7 to 9 p.m. at Last Whisky Bar.

Friday, September 29:

Starting at 6 p.m., the Rachel Berkman Duo will enchant the audience with their performance at Pennings Farm Market Beer Garden, 161 NY-94 S.

Also at 6 p.m., Vinyl Tap will be playing ‘80s and ‘90s rock classics at Tin Barn.

At 7 p.m., Action Park will take the stage at Blue Arrow Farm, allowing you to relive the 1980s through their music.

Black Cat Bone will rock at Last Whisky Bar at 7 p.m.

Closing out the night at 8 p.m., the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center presents Tusk, the number one Tribute to Fleetwood Mac in the world. With note-for-note renditions, they recreate Fleetwood Mac’s music to perfection. This promises to be a remarkable tribute experience. Tickets can be purchased online for this exceptional show.