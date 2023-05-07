Warwick. Library celebrates Asian Pacific Islander Month

In recognition of Asian Pacific Islander month, the Albert Wisner Public Library will host programs throughout the month of May including a cooking demonstration, a movie, and a celebration of Chinese culture.

On May 13, there will be a vegetarian dish cooking demonstration and talk with Hudson Valley author and blogger Rinku Bhattacharya. She will discuss spices, seasonal cooking and more, as well as her latest book, “The Bengali Five Spice Chronicles: Exploring the Cuisine of Eastern Indian.” The demo begins at 11 a.m.

As someone who actually lives the daily struggle of getting dinner on the table, Rinku has created recipes in her three cookbooks and on her culinary Spices Chronicles blog (www.spicechronicles.com) that fit into a busy lifestyle and guarantee diverse options for dinner rotation. Her blog details her cooking and family adventures and offers readers globally-inspired, wholesome, delicious, and dependable recipes in each post. The demo begins at 11 a.m.

On May 15 at 1 p.m., Monday Afternoon @ the Movies will present “The Joy Luck Club,” Wayne Wang’s adaptation of Amy Tan’s bestselling 1989 novel.

In San Francisco, a group of aging Chinese women known as The Joy Luck Club meet regularly to trade familial stories while playing Mahjong. In a series of 16 vignettes that span generations and continents, the film explores cultural conflict and the often turbulent relationships between four first-generation Chinese-American women and their respective mothers born in feudal China. The two-hour and 19-minute movie is rated R.

On May 20, the Mt. Hope Chinese Association will present an afternoon of traditional Chinese performing arts and culture via “Rhythms of the East: A Celebration of Chinese Culture” featuring classical Chinese dance, solo instrumental music, and tea tasting. The program is suitable for ages 8+ and runs from 2 to 4 p.m.

The Albert Wisner Public Library is located at One McFarland Drive in Warwick. For more information about the programs, call 845-986-1047.