Warwick Food Truck Festival announces winter dates

The Warwick Food Truck Festival will hold its seventh annual winter event, “Trucks N Trees,” on Saturday, December 2, and Sunday, December 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Warwick Valley Middle School, 225 West Street. This community fundraising event is presented by the Warwick nonprofit Small Things Inc.

The festival will showcase local savory and sweet food truck fare. Featured vendors include summer show favorites 876 Jerk, Allan’s Falafel, Boo’s Kettle Corn, The Bus, Cat-Like Reflexes, Crumm Cake Cupcakes, Empanada Master, Fruit Fashions, and Smokin’ Grate BBQ. Plus, new to the lineup are Warwick’s own Top’s Dogs and signature winter beverages by Callie’s Coffees.

For patrons checking their naughty and nice lists, the expanded event will offer holiday shopping, with over a dozen local craft and gift makers. Make-your-own greenery workshops will be offered both event days. Plus, Santa Claus will be visiting the festival throughout the weekend, sharing treats with the children and the kids at heart!

Christmas trees will be sold during the event for $65 each. All tree sale proceeds will benefit Warwick Valley Knights of Columbus Council 4952. Christmas tree quantities are limited, and presale orders are encouraged. Order forms are available on the festival website (below).

Patrons are encouraged to help Small Things share kindness in the community by bringing a donation to the event. Non-perishable food items, children’s socks, and toys will be collected and given to area organizations supporting neighbors in need.

Trucks N Trees proceeds will benefit Small Things Inc. Additionally, the festival will benefit Warwick community kids through event support for Backpack Snack Attack, Fearless HV, Four Seasons Kids, Warwick-area food panties, Warwick Valley Future Farmers of America and Warwick Valley Prevention Coalition.

General admission is free. Additional information and a Christmas tree order form are available at warwickfoodtruckfestival.com. Follow the Warwick Food Truck Festival on Facebook and Instagram.