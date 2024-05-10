Warwick Food Truck Festival announces dates, seeks sponsors

The Warwick Food Truck Festival will return to Warwick on June 20 and July 18, from 2 to 9 p.m. at Mountain Lake Park in Warwick. Now in its eighth year, the event will continue to feature a variety of food truck fare, desserts and sweets, locally crafted beverages, and live music each evening.

The Warwick Food Truck Festival is presented by Small Things Inc, a 501c3 nonprofit. Proceeds benefit Small Things Inc and Warwick Valley Knights of Columbus Council #4952. General admission is $5 per person with free admission for children 12 and under.

Sponsorship opportunities are currently available; details are available on the festival website. The Warwick Food Truck Festival draws thousands of patrons from the local area, the greater tri-state region and beyond.

“The Warwick Food Truck Festival is our largest annual event and helps us to raise funds to share kindness in our community,” said Tracy Gregoire, founder of Small Things Inc and festival organizer. “We’re so excited to bring the fest to Mountain Lake Park here in Warwick! It’s such a big and beautiful venue! Come early — you’ll want to spend the day!”

Free event parking will be available at the venue. Patrons are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to picnic lakeside. New this year, dogs are welcome.

For information visit warwickfoodtruckfestival.com or follow the event on Facebook and Instagram.