Warwick Food Truck Fest finalizes lineup

WARWICK— Warwick Food Truck Festival will host its first event day of summer 2022 on Thursday, June 2, with dozens of local food options, sweets and craft beverage vendors.. The rain or shine, family friendly event goes on from 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at St. Stephen’s soccer field (GPS 100 St. Stephen’s Place, Warwick).

Festival food trucks include Barb’s Fruit Fashions, the Bus, Cousins Maine Lobster, Crumm Cake Cupcakes, Jersey Rollz, the Mac Factor, Smokin Grate BBQ and, new-to-the-lineup vendors, ROAM Food Truck, Vietnamese Sandwich and others. Local craft beverages will be poured by Destination Unknown Brewing Company (DUBCO), Glenmere Brewing Company, Parked Prosecco, Pennings Farm Cidery and Rushing Duck Brewing Co.

Live music will be played throughout the evening by Moonshine Creek Bluegrass Band and Nailed Shutt.

General admission is $5/person, with free admission for children age 12 and under. Proceeds will benefit Small Things Inc and Warwick Valley Knights Of Columbus Council #4952. Non-perishable food items will be collected for the Warwick Ecumenical Food Pantry and new socks will be collected for Four Seasons Kids. Donations are appreciated.

Patrons are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and picnic blankets. Service dogs only please.

“We can’t wait to see everyone on June 2nd!” said Tracy Gregoire, festival organizer. “Bring your appetites.” For information, visit www.warwickfoodtruckfestival