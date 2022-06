Ride all night for $25 at Warwick Fire Department Carnival, Wednesday, June 22 – Saturday, June 25. The carnival is rain or shine Wednesday through Saturday, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, with a June 26 rain date. Veterans Memorial Park on Memorial Park Drive will be the location. Cash only for wristbands.

For questions contact warwickfire150@gmail.com or send a message on Facebookhttps://www.facebook.com/WarwickFireDept