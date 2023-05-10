Warwick. ‘Broadway at the Ritz’ performance fundraiser

On May 17, the Warwick Institute of Culture will present Broadway At The Wick, a one night only special benefit performance at The Wick Theatre in Mountain Lake Park, 46 Bowen Road (former Kutz Camp) in Warwick. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for raffles and refreshments and the performance begins at 7:30 p.m.

This intimate night of Broadway features show tunes sung by local Broadway performers whose credits include “The Book Of Mormon,” “Billy Elliot,” “American Idiot,” “Hands On a Hardbody,” “Good Vibrations,” “Chaplin,” “Venice,” “On The Town,” “People in The Picture,” “Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” “Spiderman,” “Nine,” “Follies,” “Miss Saigon,” and “Les Miserables” - as well as members from Greenwood Lake Theater.

The night will also include raffles, refreshments, and community to raise funds and awareness for the new non-profit organization Warwick Institute of Culture (a.k.a. “The Wick”), a new non-profit organization cultivating community through arts and cultural programming.

For information and tickets, log onto www.warwickinstituteofculture.com/events.