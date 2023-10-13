Warwick Artist’s Training School to hold show Oct. 21

On Saturday, October 21, from 1 to 5 p.m., the Warwick Artist’s Training School will hold a one-day art exhibit in the heart of the village of Warwick. It will be held on the spacious porch of the director’s home, at 20 Oakland Court, Warwick.

“We have been working together for the past five years, establishing our current location during COVID, and liking it so much, we stayed. We have a lot of fun, as well as challenging one another to do our very best work,” said Director Donna Haley.

She went on the describe the artists involved as dedicated and talented, adding, “The work you will see is not only skilled, but captivating and beautiful as well. The art pieces are small and affordable, but the impression on your heart and mind may be very much bigger.”

The show will include a selection of roughly 25 paintings — many locations here in Warwick you may recognize, and some from travels and summertime explorations. There will be a few ‘tasty’ selections too, and warm cider.

Anyone interested in checking out these artists can stop by 20 Oakland Court, Warwick, on Saturday, October 21, anytime between the hours of 1 and 5 p.m.