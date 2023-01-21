Warwick. Art at the Albert Wisner Public Library

Stop by the Albert Wisner Public Library and take a look at the latest exhibits to hit the walls.

The library in Warwick hosts quarterly community art shows centered on a chosen theme.

A Study in Black and White

The current show – A Study in Black and White - features the works of more than 30 local artists who put away their colorful palettes and focused only on shades of black, white and grey.

The show is located on the library’s main level and will run through March 31.

3D Art

Elizabeth Everson’s unique and whimsical show – 3D Art – is on display in the lower level Community Room. Grab the available 3D glasses and black light flashlights for the best viewing! On display through February.

For young artists

While the library is blessed with an abundance of talented adult artists who share their works with us year ‘round, we don’t often have the honor of welcoming an exhibit by children. So we hope you’ll make your way over to the lower level gallery to enjoy the artwork of fourth and sixth grades students at Tuxedo Park School. The fourth grade students made calligrams (images made of words) and the sixth graders made sculptural ceramic books. You’ll see some wonderful burgeoning artistry on display through February.

An invitation

The Albert Wisner Public Library offers a number of opportunities for artists to exhibit their work throughout the year. A non-juried Community Art Show- based around a theme-is held four times a year. This show is open to all adult artists in Orange County. There is no entrance fee. The library accepts applications to display exhibits in the Community Room, Gallery and locked display cases on the lower level, and for the Board Room on the main level. For information, call Siobhan O’Riordan at 986-1047, ext. 6.