Warm your soul with some live entertainment

It’s another week of live music across Warwick to warm you up during those cold winter nights.

Saturday, January 13

Kicking off the musical weekend at 2 p.m., Evan Teatum will grace the stage at the Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard, 114 Little York Rd., with his unique blend of tunes.

Whiskey Crossing will take the spotlight with their high-energy country and blues performance at the Pine Island Tap House, 682 Country Rd. 1 Suite B., starting at 6:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., blues enthusiasts won’t want to miss the legendary Junior Mack as he delivers a soul-stirring performance.

Pauly Di Dio’s passionate vocals and guitar skills will captivate the audience in a night filled with heartfelt music at Pennings Farm Market, 161 Route 94 S., starting at 8 p.m.

Concluding the day’s musical journey at 9 p.m., Jeiris Cook will take the stage at 14 Railroad, promising a night of musical excellence at this lively venue.

Sunday, January 14

Starting at 2 p.m., Carnaby St. will transport audiences back to the British invasion with their renditions of classic hits. A perfect way to spend a Sunday afternoon surrounded by timeless tunes at Warwick Valley Winery.

Identity Crisis will showcase their versatility with a repertoire of favorite cover tunes, providing a laid-back atmosphere at Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Hwy. Bypass, starting at 2 p.m.

Also at 2 p.m. at Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, the acoustic duo, Kobi & Al will serenade the crowd with their harmonious melodies, creating a cozy and intimate setting.

The Wintertime Jazz Series continues at the Last Whisky Bar, 45 Woodlands Way, at 3 p.m. with Joanne Waver & Al Street, offering an evening of sophisticated jazz in a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Some Guys & a Broad will treat the audience to a special unplugged performance, at Hewitt’s D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Rd. in Hewitt, at 4 p.m.

Wednesday, January 17

Danny C’s Winter Concert series continues with Some Guys & a Broad rocking the barn at Blue Arrow Farm, promising a Wednesday night filled with lively music starting at 5 p.m.

Thursday, January 18

From 7 to 9 p.m. The Pete McDonald Trio takes center stage at the Last Whisky Bar as part of their cozy Wintertime Jazz Series, providing a perfect midweek musical escape.

Friday, January 19

Songwriter and guitarist John Pabst will take the spotlight at Double S Smokehouse, 49 S Oakland Ave, showcasing his musical talents starting at 6 p.m.

At 6:30 p.m. at Tin Barn Brewing, Laurieanne Savaglio will provide the soundtrack for the evening, creating a relaxed atmosphere to unwind after a long week.

Sean O’Flynn returns to Pennings Farm Market for another captivating performance starting at 7 p.m.

Also kicking off at 7 p.m. at the Last Whisky Bar, vinyl enthusiasts can enjoy a night of spinning records, creating a nostalgic and immersive musical experience.

Closing out the night at 8 p.m. The Wildflowers, recognized as America’s #1 Tom Petty Tribute, will grace the stage at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, 1351 Kings Hwy., with their passion for Tom Petty’s timeless classics. Music lovers are encouraged to secure their tickets in advance at sugarloaftix.com for this extraordinary performance!