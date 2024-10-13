Uber Arts: Delivering food for the soul on the cello

Author, historian, and musician Alex Prizgintas of Orange County has made a career of blending harmonies with the rich histories of composers and songwriters from decades past, in addition to pushing the classical cello into realms that are unique and unexpected. The Poughkeepsie Journal recently wrote that Prizgintas’s work both “inspires and amazes,” while the Times Herald-Record states that “he pushes the limits.” They also wrote that he “brings his knowledge and interest of history and music together.” According to Prizgintas, “Most often, cellists play concerts. I’m a little different in that I try to give a show.” He says he works to give a “show” that offers more give-and-take with the audience while delivering bits of information revealing some of the background behind the melodies and the melody makers.

Two of the cello programs offered by Prizgintas, now under the banner of “Uber Arts: Delivering Food for the Soul,” will be shown at libraries in Orange County. The first, covering the rich “British Invasion,” will make its way to the Greenwood Lake Public Library on Saturday, October 19 at 1 p.m. Then, Prizgintas will travel to the Moffat Library in Washingtonville with his “Bach to Rock” series for Thursday, October 24 at 7 p.m. With each performance, Prizgintas says he strives to communicate — not only with the cello but with the back stories that reveal interesting facts about each selection. “I have three rock selections with personal ties to Jimi Hendrix, an explanation about Bach’s preludes to each cello suite, and where Dave Brubeck found inspiration for ‘Blue Rondo a la Turk,’ just to name a few. Along with the tunes, my goal is to build a better understanding and a deeper relationship with my audiences.”

To learn more and see other video samples of his music and lectures, visit alexprizgintas.com.