Turnpike Joe & the Traffic Jam will play merrily on Goshen Library lawn for an afternoon

Turnpike Joe & the Traffic Jam will present their own interpretations of classic rock and pop tunes of the 60’s & 70’s, plus originals on the western lawn at Goshen Public Library & Historical Society on Sept. 17. They will cover music from Buddy Holly, Carl Perkins and Chuck Berry to the Ramones, Tom Petty and Queen.

This professional band is comprised of four seasoned musicians, often called upon to entertain for Long Island music festivals and events, private parties, corporate events and the Long Island Library circuit. They have played for over 40 years in the local club scene.