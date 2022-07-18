Tickets still available:

St. Stephen the First Martyr Parish, Warwick, is participating in a multi-parish raffle coordinated by St. Roch Catholic Church in Greenwich, Conn. Through its participation, St. Stephen’s will receive 50% of total ticket sales. For those buying tickets, 50% of the ticket purchase is tax deductible.

The grand prize winner of this year’s raffle will receive a $30,000 American Express Gift Card with over 20 other gift card prizes also being awarded.

Raffle tickets are available for sale at St. Stephen’s parish office in the Parish Community Center located at 228 West St. Ext (the former St. Stephen-St. Edward school building across from Warwick Valley Middle School) during regular business hours, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., and after all Masses on the weekends until Sun., July 31. Cash, check and Venmo are accepted for payment.