This week’s top live music: Rock, jazz, blues & beyond

This week bursts with excitement. From Valentine’s Day to Super Bowl excitement and lively Mardi Gras festivities, there’s a live performance fit for each event.

Saturday, February 9

Kickstarting the musical week is Arborline, a folk duo hailing from New York’s Hudson Valley. Head to Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard, 114 Little York Rd, at 2 p.m. to enjoy their enchanting tunes.

In the evening, Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd, will host Uncle Shoehorn’s 9th Annual Funky Mardi Gras Ball starting at 5 p.m. This New Orleans-themed extravaganza promises a night filled with brass-blasted funk, jazz, and blues. Revelers can expect a second-line parade, hand-crafted floats, beads, masks, and an authentic NOLA meal. With two performances due to popular demand, tickets are available online for $25 and $30 at the door.

For those in the mood for some rockin’ country vibes, Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Hwy Bypass, will host Kickin’ Nash at 5 p.m.

Head over to Orange County Distillery at Brown Barn Farms, 286 Maple Ave, New Hampton, for a captivating performance by singer-songwriter duo Michael Holmes and Terry McDonough, starting at 6 p.m.

Later on, the Last Whisky Bar, 45 Woodlands Way, will resonate with the sounds of Good Time Charlie, taking the stage at 7 p.m.

In Florida, at Mattingly’s Tavern, 16 N Main St., Chris Raabe Band will hit the stage at 9 p.m., bringing a blend of blues and rock influences.

If you’re in the mood for some nostalgic sing-alongs, Pennings Farm Market, 161 State Route 94 S., will host Emo Night Karaoke with a live backing band at 9 p.m. Song signups are on a first come first served basis.

Sunday, February 11

The music continues on Sunday with day two of Uncle Shoehorn’s Funky Mardi Gras Ball at Blue Arrow Farm, beginning at 12 p.m. At 2 p.m., Warwick Winery will set the stage for Lucky House Trio, treating attendees to acoustic roots rock and roll before the Super Bowl festivities.

Wednesday, February 14

Valentine’s Day brings a special event to Blue Arrow Farm at 5 p.m. with Danny C’s Valentine’s event, offering a romantic evening with a performance by MushMouth. Dinner and show packages are available for $45 per person, with a show-only option for $14.

Thursday, February 15

D’Boathaus, 322 Lakeside Rd., will host Lucas Matt, performing crowd-pleasing country tunes at 6 p.m. Later at 7 p.m., Last Whisky Bar welcomes the Frank Petrocelli Trio for an evening of musical delights.

Friday, February 16

At 6 p.m., Double S Smokehouse, 49 Oakland Ave, will be hosting the acoustic tunes of John Pabst.

At 6:30 p.m., Tin Barn Brewing, welcomes Nicole DeLoi of Owls & Lions, adding a touch of folk-infused melodies to the night.

For an alternative evening enjoy “Punk Prom” at the Warwick Valley Community Center, 11 Hamilton Ave, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 for a night of punk vibes and unique performances featuring no momentum and Doc Fry first-timers, The GetOffs, and Bummer Camp. The night will also showcase an art gallery featuring the works of Julie Woods, Avery Amaro, and Abbie Eicher. Dress to impress and join the scene for an unforgettable and edgy show!

Head over to Last Whisky Bar where JP Conques will take the stage at 7 p.m., offering a soulful singer-songwriter experience.

Pennings Farm becomes the stage for Whiskey Crossing at 7:30 p.m. This country blues/rock duo is set to bring the heat and excitement to your Friday night.

At 7:30, Blue Arrow Farm will feature blues sensation Chris O’Leary as part of a relaunch of Tony Vee’s “TeeVee Allstars Blues Invitational.” Tickets are available for presale and at the door. General admission is $15 and General Plus tickets are $30 and include a pasta buffet dinner. Beer, wine and cocktails, as well as a bar menu, will also be available.