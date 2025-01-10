This week’s music lineup: From high-energy to soul-soothing

Whether you love rock, country, pop, funk or jazz, there’s most likely some live music playing at one of the dozen or so venues around this area that will satisfy your tastes.

Saturday, January 11

At 2 p.m., the Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery and Orchard (114 Little York Rd., Warwick) hosts Lucky House, bringing their spirited New York roots rock n’ roll sound to the winery. At 3 p.m., head to The Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way, Warwick) to catch Jeremy Langdale, a maestro of classic R&B, funk, soul, and blues. Later, at 6:30 p.m., the Moonshine Creek Trio, a talented bluegrass band, takes the stage at Trail’s End Taphouse (1197 NY 17A, Greenwood Lake). The evening heats up at 8 p.m. back at The Last Whisky Bar with Sinus Rhythm, a four-piece acoustic band rocking classic and contemporary tunes. Finally, end the night with high-energy, rockin’ country from Hillbilly Parade, featuring Cheyenne and the boys, at 9 p.m. at Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N Main St., Florida).

Sunday, January 12

At 3 p.m., catch Bruce Perrone performing rock ‘n’ roll at The Last Whisky Bar. At the same time, Jeremy Langdale returns, serenading audiences with his signature mix of R&B and blues classics at D’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Rd., Hewitt, NJ).

Wednesday, January 15

Midweek music lovers have two fantastic options at 6 p.m. Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Rd., Pine Island) presents Some Guys & A Broad, an energetic band specializing in rock ‘n’ roll hits from the ’60s and ’70s as part of Danny C’s Wednesday Night Concert Series. Food and drinks are available, but seat reservations are highly recommended (917-734-5642). Alternatively, visit Meadow Blues Coffee (8 Greycourt Ave., Chester) to experience Tony Vee from Uncle Shoehorn’s Big Easy, delivering a funky performance.

Thursday, January 16

At 7 p.m., Carousel Moon brings their harmonious melodies to The Last Whisky Bar. An hour later, at 8 p.m., the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center (231 Creamery Pond Rd., Sugar Loaf) hosts Troy Ramey, whose soulful acoustic performance has captivated audiences on shows like “The Voice,” and soundtracked commercials for Coors Light and Mercedes. Tickets for this special show can be purchased at sugarloafpacny.com.

Friday, January 17

Friday night boasts a stellar lineup of entertainment. At 6 p.m., nationally recognized multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Myles Mancuso performs at Pennings Farm Market (161 Route 94 S., Warwick). For something unique, join the Flying Ivories for their first-ever dueling pianos night at Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass, Chester) starting at 7 p.m. Prefer to take the mic yourself? Karaoke kicks off at Trail’s End Taphouse at 7 p.m. At 8 p.m., The Last Whisky Bar welcomes Ethan Levy, while the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center transforms into a spectacular tribute with MJ The Illusion: The Michael Jackson Experience, bringing the magic of the King of Pop’s “Dangerous Tour” to life. Tickets can be purchased at sugarloafpacny.com. Finally, at 8:30 p.m., The CliQue rocks Barrel 28 (28 N Main St., Florida) with their electrifying covers and high-energy performance.