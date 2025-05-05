The week’s musical interludes

Saturday, May 10

Evolution Duo delivers a blend of classic rock and pop at Clearview Vineyard & Winery (35 Clearview Ln.) starting at 2 p.m., while over at Warwick Valley Winery, Distillery & Orchard (114 Little York Rd.), the Bunker Boys, a self-proclaimed “hillbilly band,” bring their rustic charm to the same time slot.

For something a bit more intimate, check out Christie Brown and Jon Christopher’s duo set at 3 p.m. at The Last Whisky Bar (45 Woodlands Way). As the evening rolls in, Hudson Blue fires up a crowd-pleasing set of rock, dance, and sing-along favorites at 6 p.m. at Tin Barn Brewing (62 Kings Hwy Bypass), while Sons of Hudson take over Orange County Distillery at Brown Barn Farms (286 Maple Ave.) at the same hour.

For heavier sounds, Mattingly’s Tavern (16 N Main St.) hosts a rock double-bill with World’s Demise and Earthquake Logic starting at 7 p.m. Then at 8 p.m., funk lovers can head back to The Last Whisky Bar for TV AllStars, while groove-driven jam band Deep Chemistry hits the stage at Pennings Farm Market (161 State Route 94 S). Finally, The Maniacs close out the night with a classic rock set at Barrel 28 (28 N Main St.) starting at 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 11

Celebrate Mother’s Day with a mellow, music-filled afternoon. The Hip Replacements provide a laid-back mix of classic rock, country, blues, and pop starting at 2 p.m. at Clearview Vineyard & Winery. Over at Pennings Farm Cidery (4 Warwick Turnpike), Dean Scala offers a heartfelt set, also at 2 p.m. At 3 p.m., Tommy Vodka delivers a solo performance at The Last Whisky Bar, while Strings Attached keeps things light and upbeat with an afternoon pop set at Tin Barn Brewing. The energy ramps up at 4 p.m. with Whiskey Crossing playing country covers in the beer garden at Pennings Farm Market, and One Night Only brings their duo rock set to d’Boathaus (322 Lakeside Rd.) to wrap up the day.

Wednesday, May 14

Gearheads and rock lovers unite at Blue Arrow Farm (86 Glenwood Rd.) for Hot Rod Cruise Night and a classic rock concert hosted by Danny C. The band Steel provides the soundtrack for the evening starting at 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 15

At 7 p.m., Oxford Station Duo brings their blend of folk rock, classic country, and Americana to The Last Whisky Bar, while at the same time, Trail’s End Taphouse at GWL Garden Market (1197 NY 17A) hosts a community-fueled Open Mic Night. Whether you’re ready to perform or just want to soak in poetry, music, and comedy, this welcoming event promises a creative and vibrant atmosphere.

Friday, May 16

Friday kicks off the weekend with a diverse lineup across the region. At 5 p.m., singer-songwriter Jeff Howard sets the mood at All One One All (AOOA) Farm (221 Craigville Rd., Goshen). By 6 p.m., Laura Elliot brings her soulful sound to Pennings Farm Market, while The Bendy Effect gets the party started at Pennings Farm Cidery at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, Tin Barn Brewing goes full emo with “It’s Not a Phase Mom!” a themed night for lovers of nostalgic alternative music. The Last Whisky Bar hosts the seasoned Rev Dogs Trio at 8 p.m. for a night of rock, and at 8:30 p.m., The CliQue turns up the danceable rock at Barrel 28 (28 N. Main St.).