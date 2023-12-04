Sweet sounds to soothe the soul this coming week

As the holiday spirit envelops Warwick, get ready to immerse yourself in the soulful sounds and festive tunes all across town!

Saturday, December 9

Start your musical journey on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Clearview Vineyard, 35 Clearview Ln, where Debbie Fisher will take the stage, treating the audience to a delightful mix of classic rock, pop, and country. Later in the evening, head to Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd, at 7 p.m. for a night of freestyle music with DJ Frankie Cutlass. Secure your spot by purchasing tickets online at bluearrowfarmllc.com.

For a unique holiday celebration, join Core Theatre Group at Drowned Lands Brewery, 251 State School Road, at 7:30 p.m. for “That Holiday Feeling.” Broadway performers Mara Davi and Harris M. Turner will bring musical merriment and festive cheer to the cozy atmosphere of Drowned Lands Brewery for their first holiday cabaret. Tickets are available on eventbrite.com.

At 8 p.m., Pennings Farm Market, 161 St. Route 94 S, will host Some Guys and a Broad, offering an infectious blend of classic rock favorites to keep the evening alive with energy.

Sunday, December 10

Sunday afternoon offers a variety of musical experiences. Clearview Vineyard at 2 p.m. will feature the Hip Replacements with their blend of acoustic soft rock, while Southern Stew takes the stage at Blue Arrow Farm, performing their favorite southern rock hits, also starting at 2 p.m.

Pennings Farm Cidery, 4 Warwick Turnpike, at 2 p.m. will host Ron Ossi and Mike Hickey, offering a delightful acoustic performance. At Tin Barn Brewing, 62 Kings Hwy Bypass, at 2 p.m., immerse yourself in the nostalgic tunes of Ladies of the ‘80s. Meanwhile, at the Last Whisky Bar, 45 Woodlands Way, the acoustic duo Good Time Charlie will enchant the audience starting at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, December 13

Embrace the holiday spirit on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Blue Arrow Farm, donning your favorite ugly sweater and enjoying a night of prizes, gifts, and stuffed stockings, all accompanied by the lively performance of High Strung with their rock and country tunes.

Thursday, December 14

From 7 to 9 p.m. at Last Whisky Bar, indulge in the Wintertime Jazz Series featuring the Jeff Ciampa Duo, delivering soulful jazz vibes to warm up your winter night.

Friday, December 15

As the week winds down, kick off your Friday evening at 6 p.m. at Double S Smokehouse, 49 Oakland Ave, with John Nutile, offering a solo acoustic performance. From 6 to 9 p.m., Tin Barn Brewing invites you to rock out with Whiskey Crossing. The Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center, 1351 Kings Hwy, at 7 p.m. continues its free concert series, featuring local favorites Hudson Blue and Ladies of the ‘80s sharing the stage. Blue Arrow Farm at 7 p.m. presents One Night Only, the fun party duo, while Last Whisky Bar at 7 p.m. hosts Vinyl Night, spinning the best tunes on vinyl for a nostalgic musical experience.