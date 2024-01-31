SUNY Orange to host Animation Show of Shows short film festival

The Animation Show of Shows, a short film festival, is being screened on Thursday, February 8, in SUNY Orange’s Harriman Hall 111 Film Theatre. Starting at 6 p.m., festival founder and curator Ron Diamond will address the audience, giving an overview of the animation films and his ongoing worldwide search of each year’s best shorts.

Following Diamond’s remarks, the films will roll for approximately 90 minutes. Then, a discussion will be led by New Media/Communications Professor Hanna Sawka. Diamond will return accompanied by one of the filmmakers to participate in a Q&A and discussion.

This evening event is free and open to all ages of the public.

For 24 years, the Animation Show of Shows has been presenting a highly selective, “best of the best” program of new and innovative short films to appreciative audiences. The 10 shorts that will be screened include:

“Beyond Noh,” by Patrick Smith/Kaori Ishida (U.S.A./Japan)

“Empty Places,” by Geoffroy de Crecy (France)

“Beseder (Good and Better),” by Gil Alkabetz (Germany)

“Zoizoglyphe,” by Jeanne Apergis (France)

“Rain (Deszcz),” by Piotr Milczarek (Poland)

“Average Happiness,” by Maja Gehrig (Switzerland)

“Aurora,” by Jo Meuris (U.S.A.)

“Yes-People,” by Gísli Darri Halldórsson (Iceland)

“Ties,” by Dina Velikovskaya (Germany/Russia)

“The Man Who Planted Trees,” by Frédéric Back (Canada)

SUNY Orange’s Harriman Hall, Middletown campus, is located at the corner of Wawayanda and East Conkling Avenues, (GPS: 8 East Conkling Avenue). Nearby free parking is available across the street in the parking garage at 3 East Conkling Avenue and in lot #1 adjacent to Orange Hall at 24 Grandview Avenue.

Questions may be directed to Cultural Affairs at cultural@sunyorange.edu and visit the Cultural Affairs website at sunyorange.edu/culturalaffairs.