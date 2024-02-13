SUNY Orange Community Orchestra to feature arias by Charlotte Scanlon

The SUNY Orange Community Orchestra, under the direction of Richard Simons, will present a concert on Saturday, February 24, at 7:30 p.m. at the Historic Paramount Theatre located at 17 South St, Middletown.

The performance will feature vocalist Charlotte Scanlon, the winner of the Orchestra’s 2024 Concerto/Aria contest, who will sing arias such as “Un moto di Gioia” from “Marriage of Figaro,” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and “Ständchen,” by Franz Schubert.

Scanlon is a soprano under the private tutelage of Jody Weatherstone and school voice teacher David Crone. Currently, she is a senior at Monroe-Woodbury High School.

The Orchestra will also perform the “William Tell Overture,” by Gioachino Rossini and “The Planets,” by Gustav Holst.

Tickets are $10 for general admission, $5 for senior citizens and non-SUNY Orange students with an ID, and free to active duty military personnel, SUNY Orange students with ID, and children under 12. Tickets are available at the door, or on the Paramount Theatre website (middletownparamount.com).

For more information, call SUNY Orange Arts and Communication Department at 845-341-4787. Free parking is available in nearby municipal lots.