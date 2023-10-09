Sundays on the Loaf presents: Red Grammer

Grammy award winning family entertainer Red Grammer makes his long awaited return home to the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m., as part of the Sundays on the Loaf concert series.

Grammer has performed in every U.S. state and in 22 countries. He began his career by replacing Glenn Yarborough in the popular folk group, The Limeliters. He and his wife Kathy moved to Sugar Loaf and soon began writing songs for their young sons, David and Andy, who is also now a performer.

Grammer has appeared on The Today Show, CBS This Morning, Nickelodeon, The Disney Channel and other programs. His CD “Teaching Peace” has been described as “one of the top five children’s recordings of all time.”

His many award-winning children’s recordings have been used by teachers to discuss themes of caring, excellence, oneness and diversity. Whether you have kids, know kids or once was a kid – you’re sure to enjoy Red Grammer as he returns to his home town of Sugar Loaf.

Tickets are free with a suggested donation of $20. For more information, visit Sundaysontheloaf.com.