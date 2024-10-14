Sundays on the Loaf continues with program on local Native Americans

On Sunday, October 27 at 2:30 p.m., “Sundays on the Loaf” is presenting a program exploring the Native American presence in our area called: “We are One.”

It will feature a panel discussion with Professor Richard Hull, author and Lenape expert Chuck Stead, archeologist David Johnson (Smithsonian and National Geographic), and Chester Historian Clifton Patrick, plus special guest Dwaine Perry, chief of the Ramapough-Lunaape Nation.

They will discuss how and when our area was first settled by Paleo-Indians and the sacred artifacts left behind; the Lenape history and culture through the colonial era; what happened to the Lenape post-colonial; and where are they today — including the many political and societal challenges they currently face.

In addition to the panel discussion, there will be an exhibition of Native American dancing by the nationally renowned “Thunderbird American Indian Dancers” and storytelling by Matoaka Little Eagle.

The event will take place at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center in Sugar Loaf, NY.