x
  1. Home
  2.  Entertainment

Summerfest returns to Pine Island on July 10

Jimmy Sturr plays all kinds of music conducive to dancing.

Pine Island /
| 17 May 2022 | 05:07
    Jimmy Sturr
    Jimmy Sturr

Summerfest returns to the Polish Legion of American Veterans Pavilion in Pine Island on Sunday, July 10, featuring 18 time Grammy winner, Jimmy Sturr and his orchestra. Dancing starts at 2 p.m. Jimmy and the band will play all styles of music, including country, rock, big band, Latin and polkas.

For those who come early, a lunch will be prepared by the Ladies Auxiliary of the Legion. They serve Polish food and more. The dining room opens at 12:30 pm.

Summerfest is held rain or shine. Bring a lawn chair and dancing shoes for an event that has attracted hundreds from around the tri-state area. Plenty of free parking is available.

For more information call: 1-800-724-0727.