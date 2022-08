Village of Warwick Summer Recreation had an energetic season. Over 1,000 Warwick children participated in nine programs. Programs offered included football, cheerleading, soccer, lacrosse, tennis, track, swim lessons, basketball and the park program,.

The Village of Warwick Recreation Program would like to thank the kids, parents, recreation staff and Warwick officials for a successful summer. They can’t wait to see everyone next summer, said Recreation Director Ron Introini.