Summer Paint-Out/Paint-In for artists, visitors announced

Artists and photographers are invited to Kaplan Hall at SUNY Orange in Newburgh for a day of painting or photographing on July 15, 2023 for Summer Paint-Out/Paint-In Overlooking the Hudson from 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Artists should bring paints, pastels, pencils, brushes, palette knives, paper, canvas, boards, easels, cameras, tripods – whatever is used as a medium and equipment - on Saturday, July 15, 2023 for Summer Paint-Out/Paint-In Overlooking the Hudson.

Visitors are also welcome to come and watch artists create, or to ask questions, and to enjoy viewing the artworks of the solo exhibit by Naomi Berkery on view in the Mindy Ross Gallery.

Located at 73 First St. in Newburgh, Kaplan Hall is situated on a bluff overlooking the Hudson River. Its environs outdoors and indoors include Larkin Plaza, sidewalk areas with clear views of the river, and the OBTC Great Room with its huge ceiling to floor glass windows.

Registration is required at cultural@sunyorange.edu Please provide name of artist, phone/text number(s), email address, mailing address. If a table is needed, please note that when registering. Water, paper towels, and tables will be provided.

There is no fee, but artists and visitors should bring a lunch and/or snack. Free, secure parking is available in the college garage at 73 First St., Newburgh.

For more information, contact Cultural Affairs at cultural@sunyorange.edu.