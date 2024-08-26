‘Summer Jazz’ series continues Sept. 6

On Friday, September 6 at 7 p.m., the village of Warwick will present The Hudson Valley Jazz Quartet for their second installment of the “Summer Jazz” music series.

The Hudson Valley Jazz Quartet features Joe Vincent Tranchina, Mike Jackson, Earl Sauls, and Steve Rubin. The Quartet will perform on the stage under the gazebo at Stanley Deming Park, located at South Street and Park Way in Warwick.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a chair, sit back and enjoy an evening of live music.

In the event of rain, an alternate date will be announced via social media and on the village website.