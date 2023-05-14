Sugar Loaf. Registration open for Summer Writing Workshops

Join fellow writers at the Summer Writing Workshops at Sugar Loaf’s new Community Center with noted Hudson Valley writer and teacher MJ Hanley-Goff.

The workshops are for those writing fiction, non-fiction or memoir. Writing techniques, prompts, guest speakers will be featured. They are slated to run on Saturdays, July 8 and August 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursdays, July 20 and August 17 from 5 to 8 p.m. The cost is $150 for the entire series or $45 per class.

Author and freelance writer, MJ Hanley-Goff, has been offering these popular writing workshops throughout Orange County for years and is excited to be using this new space in Sugar Loaf. Attendees will come away with new inspiration for their writing project, techniques for developing characters and editing, creating story arcs, and tips on self-publishing. Seating is limited and is open for adults only.

The Sugar Loaf Community Center is located at Romers Alley, Kings Highway. For more information, email mjgoff758@gmail.com or call 845-590-4449.