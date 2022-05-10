Stroll through history with Village of Florida guided tour

An upcoming Hands-on-History program is more accurately a foot-in-history expedition when the Warwick Historical Society accompanies local Florida historians for a stroll down Main Street on Wed., May 18 at 7 p.m., meeting and departing from the municipal lot behind the Village Hall, 33 South Main Street.

Everyone is invited to stroll down Main St. for an hour-long guided tour looking at the buildings in the village, and hearing stories of Florida’s growth and the changes the community has experienced since its early settlement. With images of the buildings and structures from years past, hear some stories of Florida that include those of past and present residents who call the Village home.

Reservations are encouraged by calling 845-986-3236. The walk will be about an hour long and cover over 1 mile, not recommended for young children and people who cannot stand for an hour at a time.

Hands-on-History is an interactive program series created in partnership with Village of Warwick and the Warwick Historical Society. For more information, visit www.warwickhistory.org.