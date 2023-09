On Sunday, September 3, bull rider Jefferson Silva DeJesus won the annual Stampede Bullriding Rodeo held at the Orange County Fairgrounds. DeJesus competed against roughly 16 other riders during the annual Rodeo, which had been rescheduled from July 2. He was reportedly the only rider to stay mounted on his bull for more than the qualifying 8 seconds, according to Henry Smith of the American Image Press.