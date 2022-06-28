Sponsors with appetite for Applefest wanted

Organizers are preparing to put Applefest on again after a two-year pandemic break. They have announced that this year’s festival will be on October 2 in Warwick.

Applefest is a large outdoor event, held in the streets and parks of the Village of Warwick. It began in 1989 as a simple harvest celebration.

The event, previously voted “Best Fall Festival” in Hudson Valley Magazine, includes apples, food, crafts, music, entertainment and a kids’ carnival.

The one-day event attracts visitors from the local area and neighboring states to experience Applefest, and explore the Village and Town of Warwick.

The festival is produced by the Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with the Warwick Valley Community Center. Festival proceeds benefit the Warwick Valley Chamber, the Warwick Valley Community Center and some 40 local non-profit organizations, for whom this event is their biggest annual fundraiser.

Applefest sponsors are acknowledged in promotional event information, in printed event materials and on festival maps, which are seen by the festival’s many visitors, as admission is free.

For the protection and health of the event’s many sponsors, craft and food vendors, volunteers, suppliers, community members and visitors, the final decision to hold the event is subject to pandemic conditions this fall, and direction from New York State and Orange County, along with Town of Warwick and Village of Warwick officials..

