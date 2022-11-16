Sponsor a Founding veteran on the “Patriot Walk of Honor”

Stories of some of Warwick’s Revolutionary War veterans will soon be commemorated with a walkway of engraved bricks in a project launched by the Friends of Hathorn historical society at the Gen. John Hathorn House. The names of men from Hathorn’s 4th Orange County Militia and men of the community who were in the Continental Army can be sponsored, and engravings will also include the sponsors name or other dedication.

Says Sue Gardner, secretary for the group, “Next year is the 250th anniversary of the house, and we are so grateful that the owners of the Old Stone House Inn have given us permission to create a memorial there that will honor the veterans and provide an opportunity to learn about their stories and their service. We’re off to a great start on the project and hope to add quite a few more for installation next spring.

The bricks make great gifts and create a way to include your family name for future generations to see at this beautiful place where history happened!”