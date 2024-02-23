Spartan Theatre Players gear up for spring performance of ‘You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown’

The Spartan Theatre Players spring play, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” is just around the corner. Performances are Friday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, March 16 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. All tickets will be sold at the door.

Throughout the play, Charlie Brown and the rest of the Peanuts crew discover what it means to be truly happy.

“It’s based on the original comic strips, and it’s a day in the life of Charlie Brown with a bunch of classic scenarios throughout the play,” shared Allie Cogner, a ninth-grade student at S.S. Seward Institute who plays Charlie Brown. “My favorite scene is the baseball game because it has a lot of movement in it.”

Preparation for the play began in September, and the cast and crew have been working hard in rehearsals since December. This includes everything from music rehearsals to choreography, blocking, lighting, creating props, etc.

“They’ve been determined, motivated, and passionate about doing it, and that’s all I can ask for,” shared Nicole Ecker, the director of the Spartan Theatre Players. “It’s good for the kids because being a teenager is challenging. Even though they’re playing five-year-olds, the lessons that we’re learning from the show are something they can learn from.”

Tyler Fleury, a seventh grader performing as Schroeder, shared, “One thing I’ve learned this year is that you don’t have to be a big school or have a big budget to put on a good show.”

In fact, the cast recognizes the advantages of performing in a small school. Edalyn Kelly, a senior who plays Snoopy, shared, “It brings people from different grades together,” referring to middle and high school students performing in the same production. “This makes it so I get to meet more people. We have a great group of theater friends.”

This year’s play is unique. “This is the first time in a while that we’re doing a full play and not a review,” shared Christian Deas, the assistant director and a Florida Union Free School District alum. “It’s the best feeling in the world to be part of this and see their growth.”

“I think a lot of people, no matter their age, can relate to this play,” shared Ecker. “Come see the show!”