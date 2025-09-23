Solo exhibition for local artist

Martin Dominguez of Warwick will bring his solo show to Orange Hall Gallery starting during Hispanic Heritage Month and continuing through autumn (Sept. 26 through Nov. 21, 2025). As appropriate an exhibit this is to give attention to Hispanic Heritage Month, the display of paintings, sculptures, and hand-crafted, three-dimensional, stop motion film sets, conceptualize what immigrants from any country experience.

As both retrospective and ongoing exploration, “PLACEment” positions the immigrant story not as a fixed path but as a continuum—an enduring process of becoming and belonging.

When he was a teenager, Dominguez came from his homeland, Uruguay, to the United States with his family. “PLACEment” reflects on the emotional and physical realities of those who leave their homelands, whether by choice or necessity.

Rooted in personal history and collective memory, the works transform intimate narratives into broader meditations on labor, resilience, and hope. By intertwining personal and shared experience, Dominguez invites viewers to consider how disPLACEment and rePLACEment reshape identity, transform culture, and redefine community.

The opening reception is slated for Friday, Sept. 26 from 2 to 6 p.m. in Orange Hall Gallery, SUNY Orange. Music will be provided by Darius Beckford, pianist.

Orange Hall is located in Middletown at GPS 24 Grandview Ave., where Lot # 1 offers free parking. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed on Oct. 13).